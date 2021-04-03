Karen Sue Leedy, 69, of Kokomo, passed away at home on Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born in Kokomo to the late Charles Mcquiston and Barbara (Deardorff) Woods on April 28, 1951. Karen married Daniel Leedy on 7-17-1970 in Kokomo. They were married for 50 years.
Karen graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1969. She worked as a telephone operator at Indiana Bell for many years and at First National Bank as a receptionist. Karen enjoyed camping, nature walks, and while Daniel fished, Karen would sit beside him and read. They really enjoyed each other’s company. She also loved to make quilts and blue jean blankets, cooking for the family and spending time with her grandkids. There for a while, she was part of the family Euchre party.
She is survived by her husband; Daniel, children; Amy M. Longjohn and Jay Leedy (Lindsey), brother; Bruce Mcquiston (Carol), sister; Cindy Dunson, grandchildren; Anthony and Ann Longjohn, and Maddox and Amelia Leedy, and several extended family members.
There will be a private graveside at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery for the family on Monday, April 5, 2021. If you wish to make a contribution in Karen’s memory, please do so towards Kokomo Cancer Center with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.