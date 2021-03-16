Karen Sue (Korth) Reinhold

Karen Sue Reinhold, 62, Kokomo, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at her residence. She was born October 31, 1958, in Goshen, IN, to Robert and Barbara (King) Korth.
Karen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed baking cookies with her grandchildren. She really enjoyed history, especially about the royal family. With her birthday being on Halloween, she was very big into decorating for the holiday.
Karen is survived by her children, Josh and Lindsey Van Horn; her mother, Barbara Korth; siblings, Buzz (Janen) Korth, Kandy (Mike) Myers; Kathy Harris; grandchildren, Zoie Butcher, Jocie Van Horn and Julianna Van Horn, Ron Reinhold and several step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Reinhold; father, Robert Korth; and her brother, Kevin Korth.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
