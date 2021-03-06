Karen Sue Fletcher, 61, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on March 5, 2021. She was born on February 7, 1960 in Columbus, OH the daughter of Ned Fletcher and Pearl Reynolds.
Karen was a life long caregiver and took care of many others. She worked as a DSP for many years, she took great joy in caring for people with developmental disorders. Karen was a life long resident of Mount Vernon, OH until moving to Kokomo, IN in 2018. She took chances and had a heart of gold. Karen was loved by many and will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Surviving relatives include her children, Alicia Ocker and Jozn Ocker of Knox County, OH; step-children, Bobby and Bruce Jones; five grandchildren; brothers, Garland Fletcher; Ned Fletcher, Jr.; Elisha Johnson; sisters, Regenia Chambliss; Patricia Williams; Ruth Ann Shuster; life long companion, Tim Davis; numerous other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private services are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.