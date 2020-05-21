Karen S. (Rains) Guge

Karen S. Guge, 77, Fishers, passed away at 3:37 pm Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Hamilton Trace in Fishers. She was born December 23, 1942, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Carol & Melba (David) Rains.
Karen was a 1960 graduate of Eastern High School. She retired from K-Mart after 37 years of service. She was a shopping fan of Shipshewana, and enjoyed reading books, and gardening. Karen also enjoyed playing games on her IPad, going to concerts, and spending time with her family.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Patty (Jim) Casselman, Fishers; and grandchildren, John Casselman and Kristen Casselman.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Stephen Guge and Tony Guge; and her brother, Kenny Rains.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available 2:00 pm Saturday, May 23, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of her obituary page at www.hasler-stout.com to view the service. Private burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Liver Foundation. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.hasler-stout.com.
