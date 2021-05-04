Karen Ruth Cain, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 2:37 pm, Monday May 3, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 27, 1940 to the late Charles and Ruth Irene (Braly) Jones.
Karen was a 1958 graduate of Washington Township High School. She received a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University in education.
Karen is survived by her children, Holly (Greg) McCombs, Jeff (Deanna) Cain and Michelle (Mark) Hoover; grandchildren, Amanda McCombs, Adam (Nick) McCombs, Darrick Cain, Alexis (Mike) Collins, Morgan Hoover and Mica (Jacob) Caddick; great grandchildren, Carma (Brenton) Cherry, Cloey Baldock, Desteni Williams, Desmond McCombs, Amoni Dillon, Kent Collins, Nora Collins, Gianna Hoover, Parker Smith-McCombs and Drake Smith-McCombs; brother, Milan (Earline) Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Kurt Darrick Cain; sister, Sandra Knutson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, May 7, 2021 with Pastor Paul Sutherland officiating, at Carpenter’s House Church, 37 W. 550 N., Kokomo. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 3 pm on Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at shirleyandstout.com
To send flowers to Karen's family, please visit our floral store.