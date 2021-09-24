With sadness the family of Karen Mae (Croddy) Brazzel, 77, announces her passing September 18, 2021. She was born on December 29, 1943 to Gerrell & Ruth (Cage) Croddy in Kokomo Indiana.
Karen graduated from Kokomo High School and went to work at Delco Electronics where she later retired. She split her time living in both Kokomo and Fort Worth Texas for many years. She was very active in her church and enjoyed volunteering for Vacation Bible School and various youth groups. She was a loving mother & sister. She often said being a “Granny” was the best job in the world. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. She will always be remembered for her prankster sense of humor and huge smile.
Karen is survived by brothers, Greg (Diane) and Timothy (Kathy) Croddy, sons Lonnie, William and Jerry Brazzel, grandchildren, Whitney, Colby (Nina), Carson, Bailey (Samantha), Shaela and Travis (Jennifer) Brazzel, great grandchildren, Lilly, Lincoln Brazzel, nieces & nephews, Tracy (Scott) Purtee, Nicole (Chelsea) Croddy-Miller, Matt (Katrina) Croddy, Chris (Lucas) Croddy and Hannah Croddy.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents including step-mother Patricia.
Karen’s visitation will be Friday September 24, 2021 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Ellers Mortuary 725 S. Main St. Kokomo, IN 46901. No services are planned at this time.
You may find Karen’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarymainstreet.com where you can order flowers and leave a message for the family.