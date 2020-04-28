Karen L. Rust

Karen Louise Rust, 71, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1948 the daughter of John and Lillian (Smith) Courts. She married
Karen loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was active in the VFW and enjoy being around her friends there. Karen enjoyed camping and spending time at the campgrounds.
Surviving relatives include son, Robert E. Kendall, II (Jamie) of Winamac, IN; step-son, Ron Rust, Jr.; step-daughter, Sherrell Mullens; Kylie and Shauna; brothers, Jeff Fording; Joe Fording; John Courts, Jr.; grandchildren, Sara Rae Rust; Maggie Jo Rust; Marissa Rust; Sara Dawn Kendall; Cameron Kendall; Teria Kendall; Makayla Kendall; Chole; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Kaydon, Kinsley,
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ronald E. Kendall; sisters, Peggy Burge and Jean Lint.
Private services are being arrangements are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com