Karen Elaine McNally, 53, of Kokomo passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Karen was born October 19, 1967 to the Larry and Virginia Rosselot (McAnnich) in Kokomo.
Karen graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1986. She attended Indiana Vocational Technical College, earning a certificate in accounting technology on November 20, 1989. In her spare time Karen enjoyed putting puzzles together, going to country concerts in Foster Park, and attending her children’s ball games.
Surviving her is one daughter; Virginia (Ginnie) McNally, two sons; Richard (Ronnie) Andrew McNally, and Dakota Lee McNally, three grandkids; Liam Matthew Lowell Henderson, Andrew Michael Shay McNally, and Sadie Bella Sky McNally. Karen’s Siblings include a sister, Denise Murphy of Kokomo. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Proceeding her in death are her parents Larry and Virginia Rosselot.
We will be having a celebration of life for Karen on August 13, 2021, at Rogers pavilion in High Park 902 West Deffenbaugh Street, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please get ahold of her daughter if possible for a head count so we know how much food and balloons to order! Please help us come celebrate her life and share memories together!