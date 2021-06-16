Karen Elaine (Lingenfelter) Davis

Karen Elaine Davis, 63, Flora, passed away at 6:33 pm Tuesday, June15, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 3, 1957, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Paul Leroy & Rosemary (Rody) Lingenfelter. On November 19, 1977, in Windfall, she married Randall Lee Davis who preceded her in death on December 4, 2017.
Karen was a 1976 graduate of Kokomo High School and received her Associates degree from Ivy Tech Community College in 1978. She enjoyed spending time outdoors planting flowers, gardening and maintaining her property. Karen cherished her time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Will) Green and Hollie (Brad) Martin; grandchildren, Ava Green, Brayden Martin and Tyler Martin; twin sister, Carol (Wayne) Williams and sister, Paula (Steve) Holland, along with several nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Randall; and sister, Judy Dolan.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, June 18, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Brian Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Karen’s memory to Susan G. Komen at komen.org or Riley Hospital for Children at rileychildrens.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Karen's family, please visit our floral store.