Karen A. (Jaenicke) McCrumb

Karen A. McCrumb, 68, Kempton, passed away after a nearly yearlong battle with cancer, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at her home. She was born April 3, 1951, in Roseau, Minnesota, to Lawrence A. and Florence V. (Anderson) Jaenicke.
Karen worked as a cook for Casey’s and McDonald's.
Survivors include her sons, Chad Mosier and Larry Trimble; brother, Gordon Jaenicke; and sister, Shirley (Tom) Denes.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Rd., Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
