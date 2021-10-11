Kaleb Richard Teachout, 15, of Welkom, South Africa, and formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 4 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at The Pines Christian Care Center for Children, in Welkom. He was born March 1, 2006, in Kokomo, to Randy and Kari Jon (Clark) Teachout.
Kaleb was in grade 10 at St. Dominic’s College in Welkom. He enjoyed playing soccer, cricket, field hockey, chess, and video games, riding motorcycles, and winning at anything. He was a member of a boy’s Bible Study and the youth group at Welkom Baptist Church under the leadership of Louis O’Tool.
Survivors include his parents; sisters, Kora, Kaitlyn and Kelsey; grandparents, Richard and Nancy Teachout; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be sorely missed by many of his American church family of Bible Baptist Church in Kokomo and his South African church family of Welkom Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Rd., Kokomo, with Pastors Keith Treadway, Dan Murphy and Paul Weaver officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Private burial will take place in Albright Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Kaleb's family, please visit our floral store.