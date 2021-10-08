Justin R. Grant, 42, Groveland, FL graduated this earth at 7:45 am on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021. He was born on June 7th, 1979 in Muncie, Indiana to Rich and Loretta Grant.
Justin graduated from Taylor High school in 1998 and later earned his degree in Business and Human Resources through Indiana Wesleyan in 2007. He worked at Windmoor Behavioral Hospital in Clearwater, Florida.
Justin was a friend to everyone who came into his life and never knew a stranger. He was one of a kind, always ready to go on an adventure, and had a passion and zeal for life.
This faithful servant of God, found God young in life. He enjoyed serving in churches wherever he lived. He loved like Jesus and chose to accept many friends into his circle. He was caring, very funny, and would go out his way for anyone. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Royal and Carolyn Grant, his Grandfather Mason Napier, and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his parents, “Best brother in the World” Josh (Susan) Grant, nieces Josie and Carley, “Grannie” Chloe Napier, cousins Amber, Amy, Sherry, Best Friends whom he considered family, Bob (Sarah) DeBard and their daughters Alexis and Abby, Josh (Tiffany) Morgan and their daughter Lily, too many Grants to mention from North Carolina, and many other friends whom he considered family.
A celebration of life was held on October 2nd at the Lakeside Church in Oakland, Florida. The service may be viewed at: https://youtu.be/KMuLa4AUq4A
Memorial contributions can be made to Missions at: Thelakeside.church/give/