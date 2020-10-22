Justin Jackson Dunlap, 33, Kokomo, passed away unexpectedly, 1:55 pm, Monday, October 19, 2020, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born March 23, 1987 in Kokomo to Brett and Rebecca (Jackson) Dunlap.
Justin was a 2005 graduate of Taylor High School. He worked for Mara-Mart in Burlington, and spent time as an instructor for the percussion students in the Taylor High School Band. He was a volunteer for “We Care.” He enjoyed watching sports, all things Disney, and traveling to Disney World. He loved working with the band students at Taylor High School and helping them become better percussionists. But above all, he loved his family and spending quality time with his nephews
Justin is survived by his mother, Becky; sister, Jennifer (Kyle) Morris; nephews, Evan, Gavin, and Deacon Morris; grandmothers, Mary Alice Jackson and Jeanne Dunlap; aunts and uncles, Kristy (Linda) Dunlap, Rick (Diana) Dunlap, Kerry (Judy) Dunlap, Maryann (Jamie) Beiswanger, Nancy (Fallon) Goodson, Nancy (Al) Tatum; and many cousins
He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Franklin Jackson and Dick and Donna Dunlap; and cousin, Lloyd Dunlap.
Funeral services will be held, 1 pm, Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Burial will follow at New London Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11am until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. It is requested that in honor of Justin, you wear your favorite Disney, sports, or Taylor High School shirts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Justin’s memory to the Taylor High School Band Boosters. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Justin's family, please visit our floral store.