Justin J Lawrence

Justin "Jay" Lawrence, 65, of Kokomo, passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2021. He was born on November 11, 1955 to the late Robert J. and Phyllis M. (Hobson) Lawrence in Tipton.
Jay was a 1973 graduate of Tri-Central High School in Sharpsville and served two years in the United States Army. Jay drove a Spirit of Kokomo bus for the city of Kokomo for 40 years.
"Peanut" as he was affectionately known as, was an avid bowler, bowling two perfect games and holding the men's city record in 1980. He was inducted in the bowling Hall of Fame in 2013.
Jay was married for over 23 years to Maria Stark.
Jay is survived by his sons, Lewis Lawrence, Anthony Lawrence, and Christopher Lawrence, all of Kokomo; step-daughter, Adelaide (Dustin) Halupa, Fountain, CO; two brothers, R. Joseph (Vicki) Lawrence and Jerry (Lesia) Lawrence, both of Tipton; and four grandchildren.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James Lawrence, John F. Lawrence, and Jeffrey Lawrence.
There will be a time of visitation for family and friends of Jay, on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster St., Kokomo, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Facial masks will be required and social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced. Burial will follow at Sharpsville Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Terry Russell. You may leave an online condolence for Jay's family at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com.