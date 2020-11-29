Justin Edward Meadows, 31, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, formerly of Kokomo, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at home. He was born March 24, 1989, in Kokomo, the son of Ted W. & Julie A. (Glassburn) Meadows.
Justin was a 2007 graduate of Kokomo High School. He worked for Maisano’s Fine Wine & Spirits. He adored his extended Ocean Springs family, Jonathan & Jennifer Maisano and their family, who gave Justin purpose and self-worth. He looked forward to every working day with them. His huge heart was shown by his love for his family and friends. Justin was always joking and making people happy. He loved being around children and playing video games. Justin loved his dog, Luna and his friends Shane, Brianna and Jesse who he kept in touch with. Justin had overcome his early trials of life and had been on a path where he felt good about himself and his accomplishments.
Justin is survived by his parents, Ted & Julie Meadows; siblings, Troy (Sara) Meadows, Nick (Destiny) Meadows and Michael Meadows; niece and nephews, Ashton and Cameron Young, Sophia Meadows and Liam Lewis; grandparents, Mary Lou Meadows Horoho (Jim) and David Glassburn, along with aunts, uncles and cousins; friends, Jonathan and Jennifer Maisano; and his beloved pet, Luna.
Justin was preceded in death by his brother, Jacob Meadows; grandfather, Edward Meadows; and step-grandmother, Rose Glassburn.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday December 4, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Justin’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Justin's family, please visit our floral store.