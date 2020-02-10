Justin Adam Smith, 35, Kokomo, passed away at 11:51 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born January 27, 1985, in Kokomo, to Garry A. and Suzan A. “Suzy” (Moore) Smith.
Justin graduated from Kokomo High School in 2003 and from Indiana University Kokomo in 2008. He worked at Chrysler for six years. Justin was kind and big hearted, and he gave the best hugs. He loved his family so much and was a great dad. Music was his therapy, and he loved listening to it. He also loved organizing and going to the movies and especially liked Marvel movies. Justin was selfless, always willing to help people, and in his final act of giving, he was able to be an organ donor. He was a member of Narcotics Anonymous.
Survivors include his children, Masie Smith, Hayden Shuck and Taylor Smith; step-children, Emma Helms and Haden Helms; his parents, Garry and Suzy Smith; siblings, Kristin (Kent) Shrock and Brandon (Stephanie) Smith; four nieces and nephews, Konner Shrock, Korinne Shrock, Lillian Smith and Bella Smith; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Morgan Young officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Justin’s memory to the Indiana Donor Network or to Turning Point. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Justin's family, please visit our floral section.