Junior Clyde Owens, 96, of Kokomo, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on December 20, 2020. He was born in Harrogate, TN. to the late Elijah Owens and Sarah (Burke) Owens on April 30, 1924. Junior was married to Maxine Owens on June 6, 1951. They were married for 40 years until her passing. Junior then married Frances (McKee) on July 10, 1993. They were happily married 27 years before his passing. She survives.
Junior worked at Haynes International for 38 years. He was a 50+ year Mason, and was a man of faith. He spent many winters in Florida. He was an expert fisherman, and taught many to love fishing. Junior was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing cards, and was a member of Kids over 55 Club for many years. Junior loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart.
Surviving him is wife Frances, son; Jeff Owens (Wendi), daughter; Debbie McJunkins, step sons; Jim McKee (Jenny) and Jerry McKee, step daughter Joyce Nichols (Tim), grandchildren; Sarah Hiday (Josh), Reed Owens, Clayton McJunkins (Triniti), and Megan Woodard (TJ), great grandchildren; Rose Fougerousse, Della-Rey McJunkins, Turner Jeffrey Woodard, several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, and four special nieces; Tracy Trice, Sherry Kelly, Susie Armstrong, and Geneva Shue.
Junior was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sister and his parents.
A time of visitation will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 11am to 1pm. The service will be private for the family, with Pastor Charles Armstrong officiating. Burial will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
The family thanks Elara Caring Hospice for their compassion, and care for Junior. If you wish to leave a donation in his memory, please do so towards Elara. Restrictions imposed by the state of Indiana due to the Coronavirus, limits 25 people in the building at any given time. Strict adherence will be observed. Please come knowing you will be asked to wait outside until an Ellers Mortuary staff member invites you to enter.