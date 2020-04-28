June Marie (Litwiller) Buchholz

June Marie Buchholz, 90, Kokomo, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home. She was born June 2, 1929, in New Dundee, Ontario Canada, the daughter of the late David & Nellie (Hilborn) Litwiller. On June 24, 1953, in Kitchener, Ontario, she married Henry P. Buchholz, who preceded her in death April 30, 2016.
June was a 1947 graduate of Preston High School in Preston Ontario. She graduated in 1954 from Huntington College where she earned her BA. She then went on to earn her RN in 1959 from Kitchener-Waterloo Hospital School of Nursing. June worked for Huntington College as a RN, Woodlawn Hospital in Rochester, and K-W Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario.
June was a member of South Side Christian Church, serving as choir director for 25 years, Elder, 4H Genealogy Leader for 20 years, and Kokomo Morning Musicale. She also volunteered with VICS (volunteers in community service) Board, American Red Cross Board and blood drives, Kokomo Center School Bands for 25 years, Kokomo Civic Theater where she received the KCT Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996, and St. Joseph Hospital. June was a collector of bells, angels, state and country spoons. She enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, genealogy, needlepoint and puzzles.
June is survived by her children, David F. (Julie) Buchholz, Robert H. (LuAnn) Buchholz, James R. (Deanna) Buchholz, Laura M. Buchholz (Robert Smith), and Mary E. (Jon) Buchholz-Bearden; grandchildren, Brock Buchholz, Lucas Buchholz, Johanna Goode, Tyler Buchholz, Caroline Buchholz, Christian Buchholz, Andrew Buchholz, Angela Buchholz, Mackenzie Bearden, T.J. Buchholz, Matt Buchholz, Melissa Cormican, and granddaughters at heart, Kaitlin Davis and Emily Conyers; great-grandchildren, Remy Buchholz, Declan Buchholz, Lane Buchholz, Season Buchholz, Chloe Buchholz, Sophie Buchholz, Nathan Goode, Brynn Buchholz, Dean Buchholz, Jameson Goode, and Summer Buchholz; and brother, David Litwiller.
June was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and twin grandsons, Ryan and Drew Buchholz.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 1:30 pm Thursday, April 30, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Private entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in June’s memory to South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave, Kokomo, IN 46901, or the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
