June Ann Pierceall, 80, Kokomo, passed away at her residence, Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born on December 10, 1940, in Winamac, to Kenneth and Vernell (Davis) Hughes. She married Robert Pierceall, and he survives.
June was a 1958 graduate of Winamac High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Manchester University and her Masters from Ball State University. She was a teacher for 35 years in Logansport and then Kokomo. She retired in 1999. June was a member of the Indiana State Teacher’s Association. She enjoyed reading, Colt’s football, and watching NASCAR, especially her favorite driver, Tony Stewart, and she had a passion for rescuing greyhounds. She was a dedicated wife and mother and loved taking care of her husband and spending time with her family.
Along with her husband of 55 years, June is survived by a son, Lance (Tricia) Pierceall; brothers, Kenneth (Connie) and Jim (Lorraine) Hughes; grandsons, Richard (Megan), Joshua, and Levi Pierceall; and great grandchildren, Ellie, Ericka, Jason, and Evan Pierceall.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., with Pastor K.M. Lord officiating. Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
