June Ann “Miss June” Hughes-Mayfield, 77, Kokomo, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her home. She was born May 18, 1943, in Kokomo, to Cecil and Jessie Johnson. In 1985, she married Dennis Hughes, in Tennessee, and he preceded her in death.
June graduated from Eastern High School in 1959. She worked as manager of the liquor store in Walton. She enjoyed doing yard work and loved to shop on the Home Shopping Network.
Survivors include her children, Abby Causey and Todd Mayfield; grandchildren, Ty Mayfield and Cadence Causey; great-granddaughter, Brylee Mayfield; siblings, Richard Johnson, Janie Marshall and Sherry Bosher; sister-in-law, Connie Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and her cat, Boogie.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jerry Johnson.
A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Chris Ellis officiating. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
