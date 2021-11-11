Julie M. Willis

It is with heavy hearts that the family announce the passing of Julie Willis on November 8, 2021 at 8:21 am. Julie Marie was born April 21, 1955 to the late Barbara Rose (Schalon) Willis and the late Everett Lee Willis.

Julie was the strongest person both physically and mentally. Since 1985, she battled Lupus and fought with all of her might to try and overcome the disease. With the continuous doctors’ appointments, hospital stays, procedures, medications, Julie was still the happiest and fullest of life person in the room. She loved big, and she loved well. She never knew a stranger, she made friends every place that she went, and to know Julie was to love her.

Julie graduated from Kokomo High School in 1973. She was an integral part of her family’s village; helping to raise and love her nieces and nephews alongside her siblings. She was known to her nieces and nephews as “Tutu” – because “Julie” was hard to say as a toddler.

Julie also was a loving and selfless daughter; spending many years helping to care for her mother, Barbara.

Julie was very particular and certain in the things that she loved. Crosswords, Sudoku, poker, Candy Crush, McDonald’s, mayonnaise, Die Hard, The Godfather, her pets and of course, her family. She had a laugh that was uninhibited and contagious. She had an aura about her that radiated love, acceptance and trust. Julie spent several summers with her family in Panama City Beach, Florida, looking for that perfect cheeseburger and steak among the land of seafood. Although certainly set in her likes, she always humored her family trying to expand her horizons. We cherished every moment of vacations, holidays and just good old fun times with our Tutu. In the darkest of the grieving hours, these memories will offer peace and comfort to her family that loved her unconditionally. The absence of pain in Julie’s life is being replaced with her absence on this earth. Until we see you again, Julie Marie ~ we love you bigger than life!

Julie is survived by her loving siblings: Steven (Julie) Willis of Winter Haven, Florida, Kathy Gentry of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, and Starr (Matthew) Burton of Kokomo, Indiana.

Nieces and Nephews: Steven C. Willis of Kokomo, Indiana, David W. Gentry II of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, Gena Kaho of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, Brittnee (Aaron) Smith of Kokomo, Indiana and Austin (Summer) Burton of Kokomo, Indiana.

Great Nieces and Nephews: Christopher Willis of Kokomo, Indiana, Laynee Hansen of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, Kloae Brill of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, Kamryn Brill of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, Grayton Burton of Kokomo, Indiana, Beckett Smith of Kokomo, Indiana, Bowen Smith of Kokomo, Indiana and Griffin Burton of Kokomo, Indiana.

She is preceded in death by the matriarch of the family, her mother, Barbara Rose Willis, as well as, her father, Everett L. Willis, maternal grandparents, Herbert and Helen (Hightower) Schalon of Michigan, and paternal grandparents, Clyde and Maude (Fowler) Willis.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and by request of the family, there will be a private ceremony to celebrate Julie’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter at: lupus.org/indiana/giving-opportunities