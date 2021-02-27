Julie (Kinder) Fulkerson

Julie Fulkerson, 59, Kokomo, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her home. She was born May 24, 1961 in Kokomo to George and Judy (Knotts) Kinder. She married Mark Fulkerson, September 16, 1988. He preceded her in death in November of 2017.
She was a 1979 graduate of Taylor High School.
She was survived by her children, Josh (Tiffany) Fulkerson and Brittany (Randy) Whitacre; sister, Jennifer (Steve) Turner; grandchildren, Mavis Whitacre, Alyssa Halton, Ethan Newman; niece, Kelsey Turner; nephews, Benjamin Johnson and Zachary Turner.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the Kokomo Masonic Lodge; 316 N Washington St, Kokomo, IN. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Julie's family, please visit our floral store.