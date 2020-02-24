Juliana Nicole McDorman, passed away at 5:04 am Friday, February 21, 2020, at Franciscan Health Hospital in Lafayette. She was born at 2:24 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Logansport Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Shelby Nicole McDorman.
Along with her mother, Shelby, Juliana is survived by her grandparents, Kenneth & Jamie Glassburn; uncle, David Glassburn; great-grandparents, Kathy & David McDorman and David & Rose Glassburn; great-great-grandmother, Bonnie Tilden; and great-uncle, Paul McDorman.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 am Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
