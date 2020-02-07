Julia Parrish

Julia Ann Parrish, 75, passed away at Legacy of Waterford Place in Kokomo on February 2nd, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1944 to the late Otis and Bettie Smith.
Julia graduated from Kokomo High School in 1962 and went on to beauty school in Kokomo, and spent the majority of her working life as a hairdresser. Julia loved visiting Greece, Italy, and California.
She loved to swim and ice skate at what is now Kokomo Beach, ski, play tennis, and just loved to stay fit and active. Julia attended Grace United Methodist Church.
Preceding Julia in death are her parents and former husband, Kenneth Parrish. She is survived by her sister, Glenda Kamosa; one nephew, Michael (Laura) Kamosa; and four great nieces, Adrianna, Elizabeth, Laurel, and Samantha.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Waterford Place for taking great care of Julia.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.