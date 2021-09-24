Julia Jean Zehner, 66, of Kokomo, passed away at 10:57 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born February 16, 1955, in Kokomo, to Willard Loyd and Norma Jean (Donoho) Eaton. On September 27, 1974, she married Dannie Charles Zehner, in Kokomo, and he survives.
Julia graduated from Haworth High School in 1973 and worked as a bank teller for Key Bank for 36 years before retiring in 2009. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing word searches and was an excellent grandmother. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and volunteered at the kiosk and at the school where she loved working with kids.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Tim (Lizz) Zehner and Erin (Shane) Gilbert; grandchildren, Gabrielle Zehner, Tyler Gilbert, Sydney Gilbert, Charlie Brookshire, Kalli Zehner and Emmi Zehner; great-granddaughter, Zoey Brookshire; sister, Diana Eaton; and nieces, Casey (Mike) Rutan and Jaime Zehner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pam Zehner; and grandson, Masson Brookshire.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Fr. Stephen Duquaine officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence can be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.