Julia Ellen Foster Lambert, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her home in Tipton, with her husband of 50 years and her three children by her side.

Julie was born in Elwood on December 8, 1946 to George and Marjorie (Hackett) Foster, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Destry Lambert, her children, Nathan (Stephanie) Lambert, Krissi (Nate) Himsel, and Lindsay (Jason) Blythe, her sister, Lee-Anne (Bill) Distler, and brother George (Sheri) Foster. She is sorely missed and lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren, to whom she was “Muggy”: Henry, Maggie, and Julia Lambert; Destry and Piper Himsel; and Lincoln and Knox Blythe.

Julie graduated from Tipton High School in 1965, from Indiana University in 1969 with a BA in English Education, and then earned her Master’s in Education. Julie and Destry returned to Tipton in 1973 where they raised their family. She worked at Plainfield and Tipton schools as an English teacher and for the Indiana Department of Education.

To know Julie was to love her. Her enthusiasm for life was contagious. If there was a dance floor, she was on it. If there was a card game happening, she was the first at the table. If Rafael Nadal was playing tennis, or her beloved Hoosiers had a basketball game – she was in her seat, a Coke with extra crushed ice (no lid, please) and a bag of popcorn beside her, ready to cheer. Loudly.

She looked forward all year to annual family trips to the French River in northeastern Ontario, where a week was well spent fishing, playing poker, and reading books. She also spent many vacations on the ski slope, perfecting her signature “Power Plow” and heading in early to save tables for lunch.

Julie devoted her life to her family and community. She was the consummate field trip and school dance chaperone, driver of friends to countless activities, cook of many late night meals to a pack of hungry kids, and coach of many youth soccer teams (a sport she initially knew nothing about, but quickly learned yelling “boot it!!” was a great motivator). She served on the Tipton County Park Board, was a member of Tri Kappa, volunteered at the high school, and later worked there as the In-School Suspension Supervisor. She had a heart as big as Texas, and never met an underdog she didn’t champion.

The family will have a private funeral followed by a Celebration of Life in the coming months. The funeral service will be taped and available to be viewed by following the link on Julie’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left. The link to the funeral service on her page will be posted on Thursday, May 28.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie’s memory can be made to the Tipton County Foundation, for the benefit of underprivileged children, PO Box 412, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.

The next time you drink a Coke, play a round of poker, eat hot McDonalds French fries, or listen to a country song, think of Julie and smile.