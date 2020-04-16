Julia Ann “Jan” DeWitt, 97, Greentown, passed away at 2:05 pm Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Century Villa in Greentown. She was born February 18, 1923, in Indianapolis, the daughter of the late Harold Burkit & Mildred Rebecca (Thompson) Blank. On November 7, 1942, in Enterprise, Alabama, she married Bernard Francis DeWitt who preceded her in death July 3, 1995.
Jan was a 1941 graduate of George Washington High School in Indianapolis and attended Purdue University. She worked for Eli Lily, Howard County News, and J.C. Penney. Jan enjoyed playing Bridge, sewing, cooking, gardening, and traveling with her husband. She was a member of the Greentown First United Methodist Church.
Jan is survived by her daughters, Robin Lee DeWitt, Greentown, and Stephanie Ann DeWitt, Pasadena, California; grandsons, Cameron DeWitt (Bethany) Dryer, Marion, and Brady Milner (Ann) Dryer, Indianapolis; great-granddaughter, Charlee Grace Dryer; and sister, Carolyn Sue (Gilbert) Soder.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Phyllis Jane Shott.
Private burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jan’s memory to First United Methodist Church, 127 S. Meridian Street, Greentown, IN 46936. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
