Judy Ann Stouse, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 4:00 am Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home. She was born October 13, 1938, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Glen James & Helen Mary (Hancock) Hankins. On December 28, 1960, she married Kenneth Edgar “Skip” Stouse who preceded her in death on April 28, 2012.
Judy was a 1956 graduate of Kokomo High School and had attended Ball State University. She had worked for Country Squire, Frozen Custard and the Sweet Shop. Judy had also worked for Stellite and the Goyer General Convenience Shop. She loved walking, tending her flowers, animals, cooking and helping others. Judy also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren playing hide and seek. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Judy is survived by her children, Kimberly (Tim) Smoker, Susan (Vern) Christophel and Jason Stouse; grandchildren, Brianne Christophel, Jessica (Bryant) Carroll, Cory (Brittani) Standers, Leza (Austin) Overdorf, Kenneth Christophel and Kendall Stouse; great-grandchildren, Jayden Overdorf, Tessa Overdorf, Gunner Overdorf, D.J. Watson and Rhyleigh Standers; and sister, Kay (Richard) Smuck.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Debra Turpin; and siblings, Mike Hankins and Tim Hankins.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:30-1:30 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s memory to Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM), 210 N. Market Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
