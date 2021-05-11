Judy Ann Spence, 80, Kokomo, passed away 2:16 pm Sunday May 9, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent-Kokomo. She was born January 16, 1941 in Cass County, IN. She was the daughter of the late Forest and Carabell (Furman) Baber. On May 3, 1959, she married Donald Spence in Galveston, and he preceded her in death on September 10, 2018.
Judy was a 1959 graduate of Galveston High School. She was a homemaker and cared for her children. She attended Maple Grove Community Church in Kokomo. Judy was a master of crafts, such as quilting, sewing, painting, knitting and crocheting. She volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital assisting with hospice patients. She and her late husband were snowbirds and enjoyed their winters in Frost Proof, Florida.
Judy is survived by her children, Christine (Gerald) Phegley, Dennis Spence, Gregory (Melissa) Spence, Catherine (Chris) Krieger; 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Calvin) Myers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Thursday May 13, 2021 at Maple Grove Community Church, 3113 W. Boulevard, Kokomo, IN 46902. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm on Thursday at the church with Pastor Talon Paul officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judy’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St. Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
