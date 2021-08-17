Judy Ann Federspill

Judy A. Federspill, 80, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on August 11, 2021 at her home. She was born on April 24, 1941 the daughter of Raymond John Tarr and Betty (Carey) Tarr. She volunteered at First Congregational Church and loved music. She adored her beloved cat, Sassy Pants.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Bernard; and brother, Wayne.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kris (Jeff Cowell) Buchanan, Susan Dohrer; grandson, Shawn Dohrer; sister, Jeanean Moose; sisters-in-law, Johann Bontrager and Patti Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
All services will remain private. Judy's family would like to extend a special thank you to Guardian Angel Hospice, Perfect Pairings in Home Care, and her private caregiver, Barbara for the care that Judy received.
