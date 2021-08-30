Judith L. (Bough) Cubert, 62 of Kokomo died at 11:41 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo. She was born on May 13, 1959 in Kokomo, the daughter of William E. Bough and Carolyn A. (Land) Porter Bough King Johnson. She was a life-long resident of Kokomo. On November 13, 1977 in Kokomo she married Robert Cubert and he survives. Three children were born to their marriage, Michael (Caitlyn) Cubert, Pittsburgh, Steven (Alissa) Cubert, Galveston and Cheryl (Sam) VanGordon of Frankfort. She loved her family and friends.
Judith attended school in Howard County and graduated from Haworth High School in June 1977. In 2002 she went back to school for a college education and graduated from Ivy Tech State College in May 2004 with an Applied Associates of Science degree in Computer and Management Information Systems with a 3.9 grade point average.
Judy was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution – James Cox Chapter, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and National Dean’s List. While her children were growing up, she was active in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Indian Heights Elementary PTO and Taylor School sports. She had worked at Sears, Roebuck & Company and Cub Foods. Since 1990 she was involved with genealogy research, helping hundreds of people with their research by volunteering for the Tipton County website.
Judy is survived by her mother, husband, children, grandchildren; two sisters and one brother, Kaye (William) Orr and Randall (Denise) Bough, all of Kokomo and Karen (Scott) Pedigo of Rossville. She also has many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father in 2008.
Cremation was the chosen form of disposition. The family will hold a private memorial service and she will be buried in Fairview Cemetery, Tipton, at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Judith’s honor may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Kokomo, Indiana, 46902.