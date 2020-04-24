Judith Kay Orr, 82, Kokomo, passed away at 9:45 am Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born April 24, 1937, to Herman and Marie (Shoemaker) Achors, in Kokomo. On August 16, 1958, she married Harold Orr at West Point Christian Church, and he survives.
Judith was a 1955 graduate of Forest High School. She was a longtime member of West Point Christian Church. She excelled at taking care of her family, cooking, and crocheting.
In addition to her husband Harold, she is survived by her children, Melissa (Rick Bailey) Orr, and Matthew Orr; sister, Beverly (Boyd) Ashcraft; grandchildren, Kayla and Kody Orr; great-grandchildren, Landen, Kennedy, and Brighton; brothers-in-law, Mike (Pam) Orr, and Phil (Kathy) Smith; sister-in-law, Katherine Achors; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Kent Achors; sister, Janae Achors; sister-in-law, Wanda Kay Smith; mother and father-in-law, Leon and Mary K. Orr.
Private services will be held at Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville, by Pastor Darren Miracle. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judith’s memory to the West Point Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
