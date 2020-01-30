Judith Kay Becker, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Kokomo. She was born on April 1, 1937 in Peru, Indiana to the late Raymond and Thelma (Schram) Landis.
Judith graduated from Peru High School with the class of 1955. On June 21, 1958, Judith was married to Robert E. Becker at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Peru. Robert preceded Judith in passing in 1995.
Judith attended Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kokomo. She enjoyed interior decorating, collecting antiques, being outdoors, and watching musicals. More than anything, Judith was very family oriented, and loved attending her grandchildren’s activities and being involved in their lives.
Judith is survived by her children, Andrea Becker, Michelle (David) Takacs, and Rob (Holly) Becker; brother, Jerry Landis; and grandchildren, Addy Takacs, Wynn Takacs, Wes Grove, Taya Grove, and Anna Grace Becker.
In addition to her parents and husband, Judith was preceded in passing by a brother, Larry Landis.
There will be a visitation for Judith held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home on Sunday, February 2nd from 11 am to 1 pm, followed immediately by a funeral service. Judith will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery at a later date.
Judith’s family would like to acknowledge and thank the nurses and staff at Northwoods Village and ViaQuest Hospice for the special care that they gave to Judith.
Memorial contributions in Judith’s name may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Riley Hospital for Children.