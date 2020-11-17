Judith “Judy” Carole Scott, 79, Russiaville, passed away at 2:49 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at her home. She was born January 15, 1941, to Carl and Mary C. (Daisy) Read, in Kokomo. In 1960, she married her high school sweetheart Joseph “Joe” Scott at Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville. Joe preceded her in death on October 5, 2020.
Judy was a 1959 graduate of Western High School. She and Joe lived on their family farm just north of Russiaville where they raised three children. Judy worked as the water billing clerk for the Town of Russiaville and for Central National Bank as a bank teller. Judy loved her little town. She was one of the founding members of the Russiaville Ambulance Service as well as the Russiaville Historical Society. Judy was a member of Main Street Christian Church of Russiaville, where she was the church organist for many years.
Judy was a wonderful & loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She will be remembered by her family as a strong influence in doing what needed to be done with a smile. She took the situation she was given and made the best of it. She loved to sew, knit, work in the garden & put together puzzles. She was an amazing cook and had quite the green thumb.
Judy is survived by her children, Sherrill K. (Alan) Temby, Melissa J. (Brent Lovelace) Tatum, and Matthew C. (Tammy) Scott; grandchildren, Mary (Bob) Campbell, Read (Megan) Clark, Daniel P. (Christina) Scott, Johnna (Eric) Markham, Matthew Scott Jr., R. Joseph Dodd, and Andrew (Leah) Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Melody Clark, Leia, Asher, Evelyn Campbell, Marina, Malia, Penelope, and Arrow Rodriguez, Daniel Scott Jr., Lela Rose-Marie Markham, Robert John Scott Markham, Trevor Weaver-Scott, and Silas Weaver-Scott; brother, Richard (Jane) Read; and sister, Jane Hunter.
In addition to her husband Joe, Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and father and mother-in-law, Harold and Francis Scott.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Main Street Christian Church, 220 W. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Ryan Mills officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Main Street Christian Church of Russiaville or the Kokomo Humane Society in Judy’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
