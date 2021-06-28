Judith “Judy” Allina Brown, 83, Kokomo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 7:24 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home. She was born to Horace Eli Butler and Ruth Fairy Belle Harmon in Kokomo on August 20, 1937. On June 5, 1954, she married William Brown, who preceded her in death on May 1, 2006.
Judy worked for GM, retiring after 25 years of service. She attended Grace Apostolic Church in Greentown, where she was a Sunday School teacher at, and South Side Apostolic Church in Kokomo. Judy enjoyed camping, cooking, and canning.
She is survived by her children, Gary Dale Brown, Kathy Lynn (Richard) Holland, William
“Billy” Elie (Rita) Brown, Deborah Lott, and Gina (Dave) Johnson; sister, Phyllis Ruth Smith; 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
In addition to her husband Bill, Judy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Brown; grandson, Daniel Lee Whited; 3 brothers, Pearol Butler, Paul Butler and Wayne Butler; 3 sisters, Letha Young, Winnifred Jewell and Betty Timmons, nephew, Edwin Young; and dear family friend, Ed Vogt.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Brother Keith Mosier officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home, Lebanon, in Judy’s memory. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
In the path of Righteousness is life, and in its pathway, there is no death.
