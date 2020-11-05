Judith "Judy" A. (Mason) Eikenberry

Judith “Judy” A. Eikenberry, 82, Burlington, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born May 9, 1938, in Kokomo, to Donald and Josephine (Pollock) Mason. On February 14, 1960, she married Richard Lee Eikenberry at Judson Baptist Church in Kokomo, and he survives.
Judy was a 1956 graduate of Northwestern High School. She was a homemaker and previously worked at Montgomery Ward for five years. She was a 70 year member of Judson Baptist Church, where she served as Treasurer for 27 years. Judy enjoyed doing crafts at the church to help raise funds for missions.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Michael (Leslie) Eikenberry, Burlington, IN, and Mark (Elizabeth) Eikenberry, Springboro, OH; grandchildren, Kayla (Michael) Young, Westfield, IN, Kevin (Erin) Eikenberry, Kalamazoo, MI, Katie (Wilson) Cobb, Knoxville, TN, and Kristen Eikenberry, Springboro, OH; great-grandchildren, Ethan Eikenberry, Westfield, IN, Liam Eikenberry, Kalamazoo, MI, and Riley Young, Westfield, IN; brother, David (Judy) Mason, Kokomo; sister, Mona (Tom) Lewe, Kokomo; and sister-in-law, Nancy Mason, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Josephine; and brother, Donald Joseph Mason.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Judson Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 W., Kokomo, IN 46901, with Rev. Luann Young officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, IN 46979. Masks will be required to be worn by anyone attending the visitation or funeral. Contributions may be made in Judy’s memory to Judson Baptist Church, designated for Team Judson for Alzheimer’s. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
