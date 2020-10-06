Judith Ellen "Judy" (Gabriel) Drews

Judith Ellen “Judy” Drews, 80, Greentown, passed away at 1:24 am, Tuesday October 6, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born August 19, 1940, in Kokomo, the daughter of John & Freida (Galloway) Gabriel. On February 2, 1974, in Chicago, she married John Drews who preceded her in death on April 23, 2011.
Judy was a 1958 graduate of Kokomo High School. She retired as an administrative Assistant for a computer software company. Judy was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church where she served in the choir and with funeral dinners. Family was the most important thing to Judy. She was loving, generous, kind, and giving and would always put the needs of others before herself.
Judy is survived by her loving children, Ken (Beverly) Drews, Kathy (Gaspar) Bavuso, Kim (Russ) Magnuson, Kelly (Tony) Scholtes, and Denise Hofreiter (Joe Kujawa), along with 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Patricia (William) Dean.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Drews; and siblings, Jack Gabriel, Mike Gabriel, Beverly Peters, and Jeanne Thatcher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo with Fr. John Nguyen the celebrant. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s memory to St. Joan of Arc Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Judith's family, please visit our floral store.