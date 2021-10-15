Judith E. Hoover

Judith Ellen Hoover, age 72, of Kokomo, was joined with her family and friends in Heaven on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 while surrounded by her family. Judith was born January 12, 1949 in Kokomo to the late Everett and Lucille (Hewitt) Pettay. She married Mike Hoover on April 19, 1969 in Kokomo at Southside Christian Church. He survives.
Judy graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1967. She worked for Delco Electronics for over 20 years. She was a member of the Local UAW 292. Judy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her world. She enjoyed fishing and saving any and all animals, playing cards, and she had a small chocolate obsession!
Surviving her is her loving husband of 52 years, Mike; daughters, Amanda Parrott (Steve) and Anna Cook (Bryan); grandchildren, Kiah Parrott, Karson Parrott, Emma Cook, Payson Cook, and Olivia Cook.
Those who have preceded her in death are her parents; in laws, Don and Bonnie Hoover; brothers, Sonny Mitchell and Denny Mitchell; sister, Evelyn Pettay Lassiter; and daughter, Jamie Hoover.
A visitation for friends and family will be held at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel on Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 3pm to 6pm. A funeral service will be Monday, October 18, 2021 at 9am at the mortuary. Burial will follow at Crown Point cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please leave a contribution in Judy's memory towards the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital and/or the Kokomo Humane Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarymainstreet.com for the Hoover family.