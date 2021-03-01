Judith Arlene Sagarsee Evans, 83, Michigantown, said goodnight here and good morning in Heaven as the angels escorted her home at 10:17 pm Friday, February 26, 2021. She was born in Kokomo, on June 2, 1937, to Paul James and Beulah M. (Ennis) Morris. On September 18, 1953, she married Claude E. Sagarsee, and he preceded her in death. On April 9, 2005, she married J.A. Evans. Judy believed God brought them together and they shared their love together until God called J.A. home on August 19, 2007.
Judy became a caregiver at 19 years old. It became her life mission until she was the age of 70. Judy became a born-again Christian at the age of 19 and was baptized. She received the fullness of the Holy Spirit. Her passion was the word of God and her family. She enjoyed listening to county, blue grass, and gospel music.
She is survived by her children, Mark Sagrasee, Penny (James) Houston, Julie Sagrasee; sister, Nancy Cheaver; 28 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Claude Sagrasee and J.A. Evans; daughter, Alonda Laflen; and siblings, Roseanne Gallegos and Paulette Bailey.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville, with Pastor Jeremy Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required to be worn at the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judy’s memory to Sonlife Broadcasting Network, www.sonlifetv.com. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
