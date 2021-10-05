Judith Ann (Wagner) Chrisman, 70 of Noblesville died at home surrounded by her loving family on October 2, 2021. She was born in Boone County, Indiana on September 21, 1951 to Charles Edward and Billie Jean (Penrose) Wagner. Judith married Robert Gregory Peters on December 18, 1982. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2002. She later married Michael Lee Chrisman in November of 2019, he survives.
Judith spent her childhood in Big Springs, Indiana and later moved to Atlanta and then to Noblesville. She was an office administrator for Peters Industrial Equipment for over 30 years. She transitioned to being a loan administrator, working for herself in the financial arena. Judith was very creative, she enjoyed making jewelry and painting. Her love of the outdoors was evident as she would tend to her garden and enjoy the fresh air.
Judith is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Shea Xavier, and sisters Susie and Jenni. She has several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was a brother, Charles Edward Wagner II.
The family will conduct a graveside service Thursday, October 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. No visitation is planned.
Memorial donations may be made to: Adopt-A-Native-Elder, 328 W Gregson Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84115 or online at https://anelder.org/
