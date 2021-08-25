Judith Ann (Murphy) Scott

Judith Ann Scott, 57, Wausau formerly of Westfield, IN, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home. Judith was born January 17, 1963 in Kokomo, IN to the late Billy Eugene and Patricia Ruth (Kuntz) Murphy.

She is survived by her son, Bradley (Kimi) of Appleton; siblings, Julie (Peter) Sands, Scott (Lori) Murphy, and Steven Murphy; nieces and nephews, Chelsea (Christopher) Gonzalez, Joshua Sands, Matthew Murphy and Nathaniel (Emily) Murphy.

Judy spent her life working in the healthcare field where she began her career as a Registered Nurse working in the Emergency Room. She dedicated her career to Case Management and outpatient care, and will be remembered fondly for her sharp wit and contagious laughter.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

A memorial service celebrating the lives of she and her brother, Steven will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo with Fr. Richard Lightsey officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-4 p.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society for Hamilton County (1721 Pleasant St, Noblesville, IN 46060).