Judith Ann Kendall, 74, Kempton, passed away 5:45 pm Friday July 2, 2021, at Golden Living Center in Kokomo. She was born October 6, 1946, in Frankfort, IN, daughter of the late Leonard Douglas and Betty Grace (Darrah) Williams. On October 10, 1964, she married Donald Kendall at West Point Christian Church, and he survives.
Judy was a 1964 graduate of Kempton High School, also known as Jefferson Township High School. She retired from Delphi after serving over 30 years on the assembly line. She was a member of Kempton Christian Church. Judy loved animals and taking care of her pets. She enjoyed taking trips to Phoenix, AZ for the last 20 years. Her hobbies included bird watching and yard work.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Mike Kendall, Barbara (Mitch) Leach, Jody (Steve) Watley; sister, Sharon (George) Hartwick; grandchildren, Tara Kendall, Tyler (Haeley Walsh) Swanson, Sloan Watley, BreAnne (Dustin) Delong, Brenton (Janelle) Leach; great-grandchildren, Claire Leach, Charlotte Leach, Carlyle Leach, Alden Delong, Addie Delong.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 6:30 pm on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 6:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Mark Morecraft officiating. Burial will take place in Kempton Cemetery later. Contributions may be made in Judy’s memory to the Humane Society of Tipton County, PO Box 237 Tipton, IN 46072. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
