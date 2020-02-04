Judith Ann (Graham) Wheatley

Judith Ann Wheatley, 85, of Galveston, passed away peacefully at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born August 22, 1934 in Galveston to Victor and Mary (Smith) Graham. She married Lloyd Wheatley in 1966 and he preceded her in death in 2003. Judy was a homemaker and worked as an office manager for a number of years. She enjoyed her animals and her group of friends at Tai Chi.
Surviving family include her children, Jack Eldridge, Galveston; Kim (E.J.) Dieringer, Ohio; and Mark (Barb) Wheatley of California. She is also survived by grandchildren, Eric (Destiny) Booth, Chad Eldridge, Bryant Wheatley, Erin Wheatley, Seana Wheatley and great grandchildren, Brooke and Mya Booth. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd and siblings, Mary Lou Graham Bahr and James Marshall Graham.
A celebration of her life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. A time of visitation will be held from 4 – 6 prior to services at the funeral home. In memory of Judy, memorial contributions may be given to the Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo, IN 46902. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Judith's family, please visit our floral section.