Judith A. Tansy, 80 of Tipton passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. Judy was born in Elwood on January 3, 1941 to Harold G. & Nina K. (Langley) Henry. She married Stephen J. Tansy on December 31, 1960 and they enjoyed 55 years together until his passing on August 30, 2016.
Judy worked for many years as a secretary for Dr. Michael Harper. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and belonged to the Legion of Mary and the Altar Rosary Society. Judy also volunteered at IU Health – Tipton Hospital. She was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy in Tipton. Her passion was taking care of others and her family.
Survivors include her two children, Scott Tansy and wife Cathy of Westfield and Diana L. Heard and husband Jeff of Tipton; a brother, Fred Henry of Tipton; three grandchildren, Jacob Heard and wife Taylor and their children Henry, Pippa, Lottie and Darby, and grandsons Evan Tansy (Caitie Schoen) and Grant Tansy (Rhiannon Abney). Judy was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward Henry, C.W. “Bud” Henry and Rich Henry, and one sister Evelyn L. “Sis” Armstrong.
Funeral services for Judy will be Monday November 22, at 7:00 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. The funeral service will also be live streamed at www.young-nichols.com with a link under Judy’s obituary. Visitation will also be Monday from 4:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to the St. John’s Church Building Fund, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.