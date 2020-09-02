God gently embraced Judith A. (Horvath) Herman into His loving arms at 6:04 pm Monday, August 31, at Waterford Health Campus.

Judy was born July 29, 1941, to Karl and Irene (Voros) Horvath in South Bend, IN. She graduated Riley High School as an honors student. Music was her passion. She played piano and violin, and she passed her love of music on to her children and grandchildren. She earned her degree in Supervision from IUPU-Fort Wayne.

Judy was a co-owner of Mobile Medical Corporation in Decatur, IN. She then went on to enjoy a long career as a purchasing agent for IUPU-Fort Wayne, retiring in 2007.

But her favorite roles in life were Mom and Grandma. She served as PTA president, room mother, Cub Scout den mother, and Girl Scout leader. She was an accompanist for elementary school music programs and countless high school students at NISBOVA solo and ensemble competitions. She never missed her children's piano and band concerts and was a proud supporter of the academic and sporting events of her children and grandchildren.

Judy loved to play bridge and dominoes with her friends, and she had a distinctive laugh that filled the room. She attended St. Matthew's Cathedral in South Bend, St. John’s Parish in New Haven, and St. Henry’s Parish and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne. She held a deep faith and said "Trust in the Lord" inspired her.

Judy is survived by her three children: Lisa (Brett) Ellison, Kokomo, IN; Kim (Francisco) Maggiori, Menomonee Falls, WI; and Chris (Lorena) Herman, Boston, MA. She had nine grandchildren: Andrew and Cameron Ellison; Justin, Lauren, Nikki, and Shawn Maggiori; and Zack, Jenna, and Catrina Herman. She is also survived by her sister, Sandy (Ed) Deka, South Bend, IN, and cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Irene Horvath, and her Godparents, Uncle Joe and Aunt Gi Horvath.

The family wishes to thank the staffs of Waterford Health Campus and Premier Hospice Services for their loving care of Judy.

Children held a special place in Judy’s heart. In lieu of flowers, donors may send a contribution to Riley Hospital for children, Boston Children’s Hospital, or Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin Early Intervention Program.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm.

Please wear a mask to the visitation and funeral.