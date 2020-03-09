Judge Dennis H. Parry

The Honorable Dennis Howard Parry, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 9:25 am Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born August 4, 1941, in Gary, Indiana, the son of the late Everett & Shirley (Mason) Parry. On November 26, 1965, he married Biddi Main, and she survives.
Dennis was a 1959 graduate of Valparaiso High School. He served his country with the United States Army from 1962-1964, serving with the Old Guard (1st Battle Group, 3rd Infantry) from 1962-1963 and with President John F. Kennedy’s Honor Guard from 1963-1964. He was then honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserves in 1966. Dennis received his bachelors in Education from Ball State University in 1965, and then graduated from Valparaiso Law School receiving the degree of Juris Doctor in 1969. In 1989 he graduated from the National Judicial College.
He served as the Howard County Public Defender from 1971-1976 and was elected Howard County Prosecuting Attorney, serving from 1976-1980. Dennis was appointed Judge of Howard Superior Court I in 1980. The citizens of Howard County voted to retain him as Judge four times, allowing him to serve 23 years, the longest tenured Judge in Howard County history. Dennis served as a Senior Judge from 2003-2005 while practicing law with his son in The Parry Law Office. In 1975, Dennis was named a Kentucky Colonel, and in 2003, Governor Mitch Daniels awarded Judge Parry the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash.
Dennis was a member and elder of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Howard County Bar Association, Indiana State Bar Association, and the Indiana Judges Association. He served on the Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, St. Joseph Hospital and the Mental Health Association.
As his children grew, Dennis loved coaching youth sports and being a role model for young men in the community. “Mud Turtle” enjoyed spending every Wednesday evening with his young daughter, “Sleeping Fawn”, and other fathers and daughters of the YMCA Indian Princesses’ Miami Tribe. He would often be seen and heard driving around Kokomo in his beloved 1956 Austin Healey. He spent every Friday night of the football season with his crew of 25 years, refereeing high school games. He was lovingly referred to as “Captain Kangaroo” by his crew, coaches, and football fans throughout the state.
Dennis was a fixture at the Kokomo Wildkat basketball and football games. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and helped bring the Cubs Caravan to town in 1987. Dennis loved to spend time with his friends, golfing, going to the horse races, and playing cards at the Elks Club. He loved his breakfast crew at Ducky’s and his coffee crew at Jamie’s where they solved the problems of Howard County and the world. He enjoyed traveling, especially fishing in the boundary waters of Canada. He was very proud of his “monster” 12 lb and 10 lb Walleyes that hung in his chambers at the Courthouse. Dennis enjoyed monthly card clubs, Thursday night dinner club, and huge family picnics with friends.
Along with his wife of 54 years, Biddi, Dennis is survived by his children, Alysha (Tony) Parry-Elliott, Brant Parry (Emily Roe); grandchildren, Sarah (Corbin) O’Neal, Emily Mayson Parry, and Kingston Parry; great-grandchild, Penelope O’Neal; siblings, Marsha Parry, Mark (Terri) Parry, Jack (Joyce) Parry, and Chris (Lisa) Parry, along with several nieces and nephews; special extended family, Dick and Myra Sanburn and the entire Sanburn family.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Marybelle and Omer Main; and brother-in-law, Scott Main.
Funeral service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, with Dick Sanburn, III officiating. Private burial be made in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, following a procession past the Howard County Court House. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dennis’s memory to the Howard County Veterans Court, or the Kokomo United Baseball and Softball Organization (KUBS). Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
