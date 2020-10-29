Juanita Weese

Juanita Rose Weese, 80, Rochester, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Juanita was born in Kokomo on December 18, 1939 to the late William and Vivian Lewellen. On June 2, 1956, Juanita married the love of her life, Frederick T. Weese in Kokomo.
Surviving are her sons, Frederick W. Weese I, Rick (Bethann) Weese, Tom (Glenda) Weese, Kenny Weese, Jerry (Helen) Weese, Roy (Billie) Weese; and daughter, Susanna Miller; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death are her parents; one son, Richard Weese; one daughter, Trisha Weese, three grandchildren, Dean Weese, James Weese, Benjamin Gentry, and one great-grandchild, Laric Wallace; three sisters; and two brothers.
The family will have a graveside service for Juanita, on Friday, October, 30, 2020 and 11:00 AM, at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2310 East Alto Rd., Kokomo, In. Zechariah, her grandson, will be officiating.