Juanita Rupert, 94, Sharpsville, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at her home. She was born February 18, 1926, to Ernest and Alma (Thomas) Snyder in Elwood, IN. On February 23, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart Arnold S. Rupert, who preceded her in death on February 26, 2006. The couple enjoyed and shared 59 years of marriage together.
Juanita worked at Indian Heights Elementary School as one of the original cooks when the school first opened. She then went to work at Delco Radio and retired after 22 years of service. After her retirement, she went to work at Rupert’s BK stand making the coney sauce.
Juanita attended St. Luke’s Methodist Church faithfully. She was also a member of Local 292. Juanita enjoyed camping, fishing, shopping, flower gardening, and watching football games. She was proud of the fact she was able to teach her great-grandson, how to throw a football. Juanita could be found playing basketball with the great-grandchildren until she suffered knee problems.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Dale) Ables; son, Dennis (Julie) Rupert; grandchildren, Steven (Becky) Ables, and Morgan Rupert; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kirsten, and Connor Ables; 6 nephews; and 1 niece. She had a loving relationship with Jaden Truong, who was loved like a great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband Arnold, Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, and a niece.
Private family services will be held. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chad Hook Memorial Fund (trust fund for his children) in Juanita’s memory. Donations may be sent to Stout & Son Funeral Home, PO Box 218, Russiaville, IN 46979. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
