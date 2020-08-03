Juanita Rexine Stafford, 97, of Kokomo, passed away at 5:22 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born November 5, 1922, in Kokomo, to Alfred and Rachel (Kirts) Johnson. On August 15, 1943, she married Herbert Graydon Stafford, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kokomo, and they enjoyed 73 years of marriage before his passing on June 17, 2017.
Juanita graduated from Kokomo High School in 1941. She earned an associate’s degree from Business College and attended Ivy Tech and IUK. She worked as a secretary at Haynes International for over 24 years before retiring in 1984. Juanita loved to shop with her grandchildren and enjoyed camping and spending time at Lake Shafer. She and Herbert had taken many fishing trips together and traveled across the US and Canada in their travel trailer. She was a lifetime member of Main Street United Methodist Church, and throughout the years, she had belonged to several sororities and clubs in Kokomo.
Juanita touched many lives in her 97 years. Her sweet laughter and positive outlook on life will be cherished memories to all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, whom she adored, Jorja Jo (Jim McIntyre) Peterson, of Kokomo, and Steven Douglas (Mary) Stafford, of Tipton; granddaughters, Amy Jo (Shane) Leggett, Jamie Jo (Chris) Fuller and Kristin Taylor Stafford; great-grandchildren, Sydney Leggett, Sierra Leggett, Graydon Fuller and Colten Fuller; great-great-granddaughter, Korenna Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jesse, Russell, Charlie, Lloyd and Alfred “Buck” Johnson.
The family would like to thank the entire team at Wellbrooke of Kokomo for the excellent care, compassion, respect and friendship that Juanita received from both the Assisted Living and Rehabilitation Facilities.
Funeral services are being held for the immediate family. Friends and extended family are invited to attend the service via webcast. A video link will be available at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and for 90 days after, at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Entombment will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Juanita’s memory to Main Street United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
