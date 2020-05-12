Juanita L. Cree Moss, 97, a former resident of Galveston before moving to Kokomo, died at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Clemson, South Carolina. She was born in Howard County, on March 14, 1923, to Howard and Vivia Cleo (Walker) Featherstone. On July 25, 1942, she married Bill Cree, who preceded her in death in 1985. In July of 1990, she married Herschel Moss, who preceded her in death in 2000.
Known for her joyous faith and humble spirit, she never sought the spotlight or recognition. She was a clear thinker, who measured everything against Christian principles and human values. Above all, she loved the Lord, her husbands and children, her extended family and friends. She lived quietly, giving back many of the blessings which she had been given.
She was a member of the First Congregational Christian Church in Kokomo and a member of Eastern Star in Galveston.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Cree and Beverly Cree; a son, Toney Cree; granddaughter, Terena (Scott) Kumfer; grandsons, Chad Inman and Scott (Julie) Inman; stepdaughter, Judy Guzy; stepsons, Gary (Bonnie) Moss, Mark (Deborah) Moss, and Monty (Cathy) Moss; step-grandchildren, Michelle (Jeremy) Fagner, Annemarie (Alastair) Guzy, Kevin (Andrea) Moss, Brad (Abagail) Moss, Matt (Cady) Moss, and Angie (Zack) Skiles; and several great-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to both of her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Charlie West; four sisters, Dorrena Scott, Mae Lybrook, Delcie Gates, and Kathryn Caldwell; one brother, Howard Featherstone, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Indigo Inman.
At the present time, memorial services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the First Congregational Christian Church, 505 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo, IN, 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, in Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements.
